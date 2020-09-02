The Russian government critic Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent. The federal government condemns the attack “strongly”.

BERLIN dpa | The Russian government critic Alexej Navalny was poisoned with the chemical nerve agent Novitschok after investigations by a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr. The federal government announced on Wednesday that the laboratory tests provided “unequivocal evidence”. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert spoke of a “dismaying event”. “The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms. The Russian government is urged to explain itself to the process. “

The results of the investigation could shake the already badly damaged relations between Russia and Germany and other western states once again. A neurotoxin from the Novichok group was also used in the poisoning of former Russian double spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury, UK in 2018. The two only barely survived.

In response, numerous Western states expelled Russian diplomats. This time, too, the federal government is striving for a coordinated approach by the western allies. The State Minister in the Foreign Office, Michael Roth, and Defense State Secretary Gerd Hoofe made this clear in a joint briefing by members of the Bundestag, according to participants.

The Foreign Office wants to inform the Ambassador of Russia about the results of the investigation. “The federal government will also contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW),” said Seibert.

Russian ambassador summoned

Navalny, who suddenly fell into a coma on a flight in his home country on August 20 and was initially examined in Omsk, is being treated at the Charité at the urging of his family. After evaluating clinical findings, the German doctors assumed that Navalny had been poisoned. The Russian government had described the assessment by the Berlin Charité that Navalny was probably poisoned as rash.

The Foreign Office has called in the Russian ambassador because of the new investigation results. “He was again unmistakably sent the request of the federal government to fully and transparently clarify the background to this now proven poisoning of Alexej Navalny,” said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Wednesday.