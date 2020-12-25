Lyubov Sobol is accused of trespassing. The lawyer wanted to visit the FSB agent who is said to have admitted the poisoning of Navalny.

MOSCOW dpa / afp | After a phone call between the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and an alleged assassin, his colleague Lyubov Sobol is investigated. A spokeswoman for the investigation committee said on Friday in the Russian capital, Moscow, that criminal proceedings for trespassing had been initiated against the opposition. You will be asked about it. The 33-year-old lawyer’s apartment was previously searched.

Shortly after the call was published, Sobol filmed the police presence at the home address of the alleged employee of the Russian domestic secret service FSB. She was then arrested and fined for allegedly defying a police officer’s order.

Sobol is now accused of having violated the “inviolability of the house through the use of force or threats” because she rang the doorbell at the agent’s door, said the head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov. In the worst case, you face a prison sentence for trespassing.

The investigation committee accuses Sobol of having tried several times with other people to want to enter the apartment of an elderly woman wearing the uniform of the consumer protection authorities. A little later, she pretended to be an “abandoned wife with a toddler”. This is how Sobol got into the house and “stormed” the woman’s apartment and filmed in all rooms with her cell phone.

Navalny sharply criticized the police’s actions. “This is not a state, this is a criminal group,” he said. “A criminal case is simply being brashly fabricated.” All the equipment in Sobol’s apartment was confiscated by the security forces, even the seven-year-old daughter’s cell phone, wrote Navalny. The girl and the husband should have left the apartment. Sobol himself had been released before the search, but now there is no trace of him, her cell phone was switched off. Navalny suspected that she was arrested again.

The 44-year-old Navalny is staying in Germany for rehab after being seriously poisoned. He blames a “killer squad” of the FSB operating under the orders of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. A few days ago, Navalny had published a recording of a telephone conversation with the alleged FSB agent Konstantin Kudryawzew. In it, the man says that the poison was placed in Navalny’s underpants.

Doctors from the Berlin Charité reported the poisoning published a medical report in the journal “The Lancet”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the Interfax agency: “We do not read any medical publications.” Russia is still waiting for evidence. The Kremlin had rejected involvement in the case on several occasions.