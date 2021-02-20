A court in Moscow rejects Alexei Navalny’s appeal. He has now been in a prison camp for two and a half years.

Moscow – A court in Moscow has rejected the appeal of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against his prison sentence. According to the report of an AFP journalist present on Saturday (February 20th, 2021), it confirmed a judgment from the beginning of February, by which a suspended sentence imposed on Navalny in 2014 had been converted into a prison sentence.

The appellate court reduced the sentence slightly, so that Navalny now has to spend around two and a half years in a prison camp. The judge added six weeks of house arrest, which Navalny had already served, to the total sentence.

Navalny was treated in hospital in Germany after a poison attack last August for which he blames the Kremlin. He was arrested immediately after returning to Russia in January. He was sentenced on February 2 to two years and eight months in a prison camp for alleged violations of his probation conditions during his stay in Germany. The decision had been strongly condemned internationally and sparked mass protests in Russia. (AFP)