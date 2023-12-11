Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (47) has been missing for six days. This was reported by his spokeswoman. No one has had contact with him since last Wednesday. His lawyers asked the prison where he has been staying since June 2022 for an explanation and were told today that he is no longer on the list of detainees. It may have been removed.
