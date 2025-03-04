03/04/2025



Updated at 15: 26h.





Russia, as expected, has hosted with rejoicing the decision of the American president, Donald Trump, to suspend military aid to Ukraine, since such measure increases the hope of the Kremlin, according to his spokesman, Dmitri Peskovto end as soon as possible … to war and do it with the victory that the president longs for Vladimir Putin. Peskov told the press on Tuesday that “if the United States really stops military aid to Ukraine, it could encourage kyiv’s regime to move towards a peace process,” which would be nothing other than a capitulation. “Of course, the details are still to be clarified,” he said.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in the neighboring country, the US has been the country that has contributed the most weapons to the defense of Ukraine and Moscow has not ceased to deplore it. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, “it has been evident that Washington has been the main arms supplier in this war.” He said he agreed with Trump that he “has not given Russia more than pain and calamities” to date and showed his satisfaction that such a situation can change, remembering that during the first mandate of the current chief of the White House “sanctions against Russia were introduced and weapons were already sent to Ukraine.”

For his part, the former Russian president and current number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedevhe wrote in his Telegram account that “maybe now Europe increases Military aid to kyiv, but they would do better if they imitate the example of the United States and refuse to support Zelenski.” In his words, «the Trump administration no longer wants to feed kyiv’s Nazi dog. So this dog full of fleas was welcomed by the decrepit Europe, which exclaimed with joy: my puppy! At the end of last January, Putin said that, if American military aid is over to kyiv, “they would not endure, if the money is finished and, in a broader sense, the bullets. Everything would end in a month and a half or two, ”added the top Russian leader.

In his usual appearance, Peskov also commented on the information of the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ about the possible lifting of sanctions to Russia by Trump, maintaining that “we have not heard any official statement (…), but, if we talk about normalizing bilateral relations, it is necessary to release them from the negative burden of sanctions that we consider illegal.” However, the presidential spokesman admitted that “it is still soon to talk about it,” the lifting of these restrictions.











