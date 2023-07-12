Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The whereabouts of the Russian General Surovikin remains unclear. Now the Russian government institution is explaining why he cannot be reached.

Moscow – After the Wagner uprising, things went quiet about the Russian uprising General Sergey Surovikin. There is little information about his whereabouts. But there are increasing signs that the Russian government has settled accounts with the general. The Kremlin’s latest statements confirm that Surovikin will not return to the public for the time being.

Consequences for General Surovikin – Kremlin comments: “He is currently unavailable”

The senior Russian general, who has not been seen in public since the failed Wagner Group mutiny last month, is said to be “currently on hibernation,” according to a lawmaker from the ruling party.

Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov said General Sergey Surovikin was “not available at the moment”. In a video published on social media, Duma deputy Kartapolov emphasizes: “Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available at the moment. ”This was reported, among other things, by the British broadcaster Sky News.

Sergey Surovikin, Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia. The Kremlin has now commented on the general’s whereabouts. © dpa

After the Wagner uprising there is no trace of Surovikin

Surovikin was last seen in public calling for the Uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop him, and his whereabouts have been speculated ever since. British intelligence services are seeing further signs that Surovkin may have died after the mutiny of the Private Army Wagner by influence of Wladimir Putin was put on hold. His deputy as head of the Russian air and space forces, Viktor Afsalov, is becoming more and more public, the Ministry of Defense said in London.

When Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov was recently seen on television for the first time since the Wagner uprising on June 24, Afsalov informed him via video. “Afsalov has been in office for at least four years, but this is probably his first public appearance with Gerasimov,” a source in London said. Afsalov’s increased publicity lends even more weight to the hypothesis that Surovikin was sidelined after the mutiny.

Russian general allegedly linked to Prigozhin apparently sidelined by Kremlin

After the Wagner uprising, there were rumors that the Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Gerasimov and Air Force Commander Surovikin knew about the plans of the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the US newspaper New York Timeswhich cites US government circles, Washington is trying to find out whether Surovikin actually helped Prigozhin with the preparations.

But whether Surovikin was actually privy to the plans of the Wagner boss, is unclear. Documents should prove that Surovikin a secret VIP member of the private military company and he had a personal registration number with Wagner. Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other high-ranking Russian military and intelligence officials who are also VIP members of Wagner. The US broadcaster CNN reported for the first time, citing these documents received by the Russian investigation center Dossier Center. (bohy)