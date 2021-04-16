The Kremlin has no information about the arrest in Moscow of the Belarusian political scientist Alyaksandr Feduta and lawyer Yuriy Zenkovich. This statement was made by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“I cannot comment in any way. These people have nothing to do with the presidential administration. For the work of the special services, I would recommend that you contact them. We do not have any information about these citizens, ”Peskov emphasized.

According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, the Kremlin does not have any information at all about these citizens.

According to the publication “We look”, Zenkovich was detained in Moscow on April 11 and sent to Minsk.

Yuri Zenkovich opposed the Belarusian authorities. The lawyer was a member of the Belarusian Popular Front party. Zenkovich left for the United States in the mid-2000s, where he began to build a legal career.

Alexander Feduta is a former press secretary of the President of Belarus, a political scientist. In 1994, he was a member of Lukashenka’s campaign headquarters. In 2010, he worked in the campaign headquarters of the presidential candidate Uladzimir Nyaklyaeu.

On April 15, officers of the Main Investigation Department of the TFR in Moscow detained Leonid Kostroma, Deputy Head of the Moscow Economic Policy Department, for a bribe. The arrest operation was accompanied by officers of the Russian FSB Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to available information, he is suspected of bribery on an especially large scale. Kostroma promised to “formalize” a contract related to the improvement of the city.