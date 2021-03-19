Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his American colleague Joe Biden to continue the dialogue, there is no question of debate. The essence of the proposal of the Russian leader was revealed by the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News Friday, March 19th.
“There can be no debate between the two presidents, he suggested just talking, continuing the dialogue between the heads of the two states,” Peskov said.
