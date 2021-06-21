Revaccination against coronavirus is inevitable. This was stated by the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports Interfax…

“This revaccination will be and is inevitable, not only vaccination, but also revaccination for those who want to protect themselves, to protect family and friends and for those who are obliged to protect all those around him,” said Peskov.

Earlier, Peskov said that the trends in coronavirus in Russia are still rather bad than good. Over the past day, 17,378 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, an increase in the incidence is observed in 65 regions of the country.

On June 18, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russians who have been vaccinated against coronavirus need to be vaccinated again six months later. Several regions of the country, including Moscow, the Moscow region and the Leningrad region, have introduced compulsory vaccination for part of the population.