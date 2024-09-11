Peskov: Russia does not like that Putin’s name appears in the political struggle in the US
The Kremlin does not like the fact that the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin figures in the political struggle in the United States. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA Novosti.
“Putin’s name is being used as one of the tools in the domestic political struggle in the United States,” he said.
