The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, May 19, that the country is closely observing how events develop in Palestine and Israel, sharing extreme concern with other states.

“You know that feasible initiatives are taken by the Russian side, our territory is offered for negotiations … We are now calling on the parties to the conflict, I mean Israel and Palestine, for restraint. We believe that all parties should be extremely restrained in their statements, so as not to add oil to the fire, ”said a Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier that day, Palestinian Presidential Advisor for Religious Affairs, Mahmoud al-Habbash, said that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict could escalate into a large-scale religious war.

On the eve of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation against the radicals in the Gaza Strip will last at least several days. He warned that if, after its completion, missile launches continue from the Gaza Strip, the reaction will be very harsh. On the same day, Israel bombed the Qatari Red Crescent building in the Gaza Strip without warning.

In addition, on May 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin, also calling for an end to the conflict, pointed out that such outbreaks of confrontation had already resulted in a large number of victims.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation.