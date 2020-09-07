The Kremlin has dismissed allegations in opposition to the Russian authorities in reference to the poisoning of opposition chief Alexei Navalny as “absurd”. “Makes an attempt to in some way affiliate Russia with it are unacceptable to us, they’re absurd,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed journalists in Moscow on Monday.

“We anticipate that we’ll obtain data within the coming days,” mentioned Peskow, referring to the Russian authorities’ request for authorized help to Germany. “We’re excited.”

The Russian Overseas Ministry accused Berlin on Sunday of delaying the investigation into the Navalny case. Federal Overseas Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) rejected this. On the similar time, the overseas minister referred to ongoing investigations on the Berlin Charité, the place the Russian opposition is being handled.

Maas demanded that Russia, for its half, should hand over its examination outcomes to Germany after Navalny’s two-day inpatient remedy in Omsk, Siberia. Up to now, there are solely “many traces” of the case in Russia. Navalny collapsed on August 20 whereas on a marketing campaign tour on a home flight. He’s being handled on the Berlin Charité and continues to be in a coma.

The federal authorities introduced on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned “past any doubt” with a chemical nerve agent from the so-called Novitschok group; she requested the Russian authorities to make clear. The poison was developed by Soviet scientists within the Nineteen Seventies.

From the standpoint of Nawalny’s supporters, using the neurotoxin means that solely the Russian state will be accountable. From the outset, the Kremlin rejected any involvement within the poison assault. (AFP)