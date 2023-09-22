Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed victory last Monday on the economic front. “The recovery phase of the Russian economy has ended. “We have resisted absolutely unprecedented external pressures,” the president declared to the four winds. Four days later, his government, which runs one of the world’s largest oil producers with an iron fist, banned the sale of gasoline and diesel abroad because its farmers do not have fuel for winter crops. Russian authorities, like Venezuelan authorities in the late 2000s, say that the national energy crisis is the fault of speculators and the bad faith of businessmen.

The diesel shortage has highlighted the imbalances facing the Russian economy. Immersed in an increasingly costly war, the Kremlin has squeezed its hydrocarbon companies to finance a military machine that will devour almost half of the state budget this year, according to reports seen by Reuters. For their part, farmers claim that they do not have fuel for their machines.

Likewise, the sanctions have emptied the country of dollars, euros and other currencies, which has skyrocketed the price of imports and has greatly devalued the ruble. According to Deputy Energy Minister Pável Sorokin, “the difference between the domestic price (of fuel) and the alternative of exporting it is very significant; now it exceeds 20,000 rubles (195 euros) per ton.”

All this has caused an inflationary spiral in the country: more expensive imports, more expensive fuel, much more expensive products in stores. The solutions advocated by the authorities and the oil companies differ substantially.

“The government has not responded in time to the changes in the world market caused by the increase in oil prices,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum held on September 12 in Vladivostok. “I spoke with Igor Ivanovich Sechin (director of the largest Russian oil company, Rosneft). He has his own position, but the Executive and the producers have generally agreed on how they will act soon,” added the Russian president.

While Putin demands squaring the circle with cheap fuel for Russians and greater income from its sale abroad, Sechin advocates boosting exports to balance the economy. The Kremlin raised its taxes on oil companies after the West imposed a price cap on a barrel of Russian crude transported by sea, and the head of Rosneft has asked that Russian railways transport oil instead of coal to Asia to evade these sanctions.

The Kremlin rejects this measure and is betting on increasing taxes on oil companies to force them to sell more to the domestic market, which pays with a ruble with an uncertain future. The Government and the sector have been negotiating the rate for export rights on petroleum products for months. On September 15, it was learned that the Executive wants to raise it to 250 dollars per ton compared to 6.4 dollars per ton for light products (gasoline, diesel) and 24.1 dollars for dark products (fuel oil, tar). .

In the end there was no agreement and the Kremlin has taken the most drastic measure to address the shortage problem: temporarily prohibiting the export of fuel until the oil companies agree to an agreement on the rate. In fact, the Government does not hide its pressure on the sector. According to the Kommersant newspaper, the Executive has proposed returning part of the tax to companies that “in good faith” supply the domestic market as requested by the Kremlin.

“(This measure) has been adopted for an indefinite period. We hope that the market will feel its effects quite quickly, but it will depend on the saturation of the market and its results,” Sorokin acknowledged this Friday in an interview with the channel Rossiya 24. According to the order of the Ministry of Energy, “the restrictions will allow the export to be stopped grey of fuels.”

An oil country without fuel

The crisis began to brew in spring, when the national currency began its collapse from the threshold of 60 rubles per dollar to reach the psychological level of 100 to 1, and oil rose in price on international markets. According to the Russian statistics agency, Rosstat, the cost of fuel has risen 9.4% in the retail market since the beginning of the year.

Last week, a liter of 95 gasoline and diesel cost 56.2 and 63.9 rubles on average (0.55 and 0.63 euros), lower prices than in Europe, but high for an oil power where a third of the population earns less than 27,000 rubles a month (264 euros) and another third between that figure and 440 euros.

The market’s first reaction to the restrictions has been notable. The prices of gasoline and diesel have plummeted this Friday by 9.5% and 16%, respectively, on the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange.

However, the biggest problem has not been the increase in fuel prices, but rather its lack. The Minister of Agriculture, Dmitri Patrushev, denounced on September 6 that there were not enough reserves for the next harvest season and “a disaster” was looming if this “criing problem” was not resolved. In fact, the senior official asked to veto fuel exports during his speech in the State Duma.

Fuel and lubricant shortages are serious in Russia’s southern and Far Eastern regions, the country’s breadbaskets. “The supply of diesel is intermittent, there is no stock even in the warehouses where we always buy,” the head of the Raduga agricultural company, Alexei Résik, acknowledged to the Interfax agency.

This company operates in the southern Rostov region, where the climate favors winter crops. The Ministry of Agriculture of that oblast has reported that its fields only have 37,000 tons of diesel, which barely covers 38% of its needs.

Other regions, such as Udmurtia, Saratov and Dagestan, have also requested a ban on fuel exports since the summer. In addition, farmers note a much higher increase in prices than that recorded in Rosstat statistics.

“The fuel share used to be up to 20% of the cost of winter wheat. For the 2024 harvest it could reach 40%,” adds Résik. Furthermore, we must add to this the increase in the price of transportation and tariffs, which translates into much higher inflation in stores.

Illegal gas stations in vans

Another problem facing Russia is the black market as sanctions take a greater toll. It is not uncommon to find black market sales of all types of products in the provinces, and this includes fuel, a business that has flourished in recent months.

The Russian Fuel Union warned at the beginning of summer of the appearance of thousands of gas stations street vendors all over the country. Specifically, GAZelle model buses and vans converted into service stations and warehouses on private properties where security measures are conspicuous by their absence.

Depending on the sector, there would be between 1,500 and 5,000 illegal points of sale throughout the country, especially in the agrarian south. The reason for this boom in gas station van It is due to the difference between wholesale and retail prices: while legal service stations have less room for maneuver and can suffer losses for a time, the black market can speculate and stop selling when it does not pay off. Meanwhile, inflation, little by little, is passed on to Russian consumers.

