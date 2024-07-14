Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Driven by fear: Donald Trump wants to continue his election campaign even after the assassination attempt. Russia sees the real perpetrators in the government around Joe Biden. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Donald Trump sees himself as a victim of fascism in his own country and the Kremlin predicts that the USA itself has sown the violence at home.

Moscow – “It is a kind of communism, of fascism,” said Donald Trump. The quote from the Mirror had fallen at the beginning of the year, FoxNewswhen the Republican was asked to comment on the death of Kremlin critic Alexander Navalny and switched to his favorite topic: himself – and his conviction to a million-dollar fine in a fraud trial.

The assassination has now provoked Moscow to make a statement, or more precisely, to attack the current US government. Vladimir Putin believes he knows the perpetrator: the incumbent US President Joe Biden. The dictator also sees the Republican Trump as being surrounded by something like fascism. Like himself. The dictator and his reflection are driven by fear.

“We know of repeated cases of injuries, even murders, of presidents of the United States,” writes Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Beskov, as the Russian news agency Cup reported. “We do not think at all and do not believe that the attempt to eliminate presidential candidate Trump was organized by the current administration, but the atmosphere that this administration created during the political struggle, the atmosphere around candidate Trump, provoked something.”

“The paranoid style in American politics is back”

“The paranoid style in American politics is back,” wrote Thomas B. Edsall in 2016, while Trump was battling for the presidency with first lady Hillary Clinton. The polls had Clinton ahead, stoking paranoia in the Trump camp. “In fact, the idea of ​​the paranoid style as a political force would have little contemporary relevance or historical value if it were applied only to people with profoundly disturbed minds. It is the use of paranoid expressions by more or less normal people that makes the phenomenon significant,” writes the New York Times columnist in the words of US historian Richard Hofstadter.

“In Fred Trump’s grim vision, all of life was a jungle in which the strong survive and thrive and the weak fall away. The killers take what they want, however they have to take it. Rules? Norms? Laws? Institutions? Those are for idiots. The only unforgivable sin in Trump’s world is the failure to act in one’s own interest.”

“Provocation” is the favorite word of the two potentates Trump and Putin; which welds them together in their aggression against President Joe Biden. According to the Cup the Kremlin spokesman said the American government had “voluntarily or inadvertently transferred its working methods to domestic politics.” “The style of violent decisions has also appeared in the domestic sphere,” Peskov wrote. External observers, Peskov said, realized “that his life was in danger” after attempts were made to eliminate the presidential candidate “from the political arena, initially through legal means, courts, prosecutors and attempts to politically discredit the candidate.”

Trump and Putin probably live in a binary world

Trump and Putin probably live in a binary world, as Stephan Herpertz suspected last year. The psychotherapist considers the Russian dictator neither a madman nor a lunatic. In his essay for the journal The psychotherapy he describes him more as a “person who returns to the beliefs of his childhood in the backyard in Leningrad in order to emerge victorious from conflicts. To lose means disaster in the form of humiliation and degradation.” According to Herbertz, for Putin there is only the dichotomy between “winner or loser, or friend or traitor.”

Even though Trump has already served as US President for four years and is part of the business establishment, “he continues to present himself as a political outsider who represents the interests of average Americans,” writes Christian Lammert

for the Federal Agency for Civic Education. Unlike Vladimir Putin, however, Trump grew up in a wealthy family, joined his father Fred’s real estate company, inherited several hundred million dollars, expanded it and turned it into billions.

Trump’s only sin: neglecting his own interests

The criticism of Trump’s psyche is sometimes harsh: “In Fred Trump’s grim vision, all of life was a jungle in which the strong survive and thrive and the weak fall away. The killers take what they want, however they have to take it. Rules? Norms? Laws? Institutions? They are for idiots. The only unforgivable sin in Trump’s world is the failure to act in one’s own interest,” writes David Axelrod in the magazine The AtlanticAxelrod was a policy adviser to former Democratic President Barack Obama.

According to psychotherapist Herpertz, Vladimir Putin is the prince of a run-down empire; it has shrunk in regional size and economic importance. This scares him. He is afraid of people. The USA also has little left of the former superpower. Europe sees a financial shock coming from the USA, as the French The World believed that the US economy was still suffering from “insidious poisons”: high inflation and high interest rates. “Financial bubbles, latent capital losses, opaque markets and a catastrophic public deficit,” as The World writes, are the consequences.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov describes the violence in the USA as home-made

A playing field on which Donald Trump is probably considered to be more competent than the incumbent. And in global politics, he reminds NATO partners of their outstanding balances in joint armaments that have been unpaid for years without interest – this also creates a mood. Moscow is thus offering itself an ideal breeding ground for sowing a rift – Kremlin spokesman Peskov has said via Cup stated that the working style of the current government is such that “it prefers to solve all problems from a position of strength, including and especially in world politics”.

The criminal trials against Donald Trump are being denounced by his supporters as political witch hunts, and the government around President Vladimir Putin also feels misunderstood and misunderstood in its role as victims. The governments of the Western world, especially the government around the incumbent president – ​​in the note on the assassination attempt, Dimitri Peskov is clear: “Nobody ever tries to look for compromises, including economic pressure, these sanctions imposed by the [US-]government so loved, or political pressure or the direct use of force, military force,” the press secretary of the Russian potentate explained via Cup.

According to him, the current US authorities have “created an atmosphere of violence” and the attack on a legitimate participant in a democratic process was the result of this, Peskov argues. In fact, Joe Biden had, for example, blamed Putin directly for the death of Kremlin opponent Navalny and used harsh words, such as the Mirror reported: “We have already imposed sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions,” as he said.

Moscow describes Western liberalism as suicidal

Trump had found in the return of the regime critic and his subsequent conviction a blueprint of his own situation and thus an argumentative projection surface for his argument, as the Mirror quoted: “‘It’s terrible, but it happens in our country too.’ He has been charged in four cases, Trump said. “And that’s just because I went into politics.”

This view fits perfectly into the Russians’ image of a West bordering on fascism: “The threat lies within, not outside. I just want to make it clear that this is American democracy, which has been driven into a suicidal state by liberalism,” says Maria Zakharova on her Telegramchannel. The press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry also talks about the “centuries-old American tradition of assassinating American presidents,” as can be read in the translation of her tweet.

For spokesman Peskov, too, the West had shown its true face with the assassination attempt on Trump, as the Cup quoted: “Now the violence has essentially shifted inwards.” (KaHin)