The dome of a Kremlin building is attacked by two drones.

What is behind the drone attack on the Kremlin? The world is puzzled, but a Ukrainian businessman wants to know “100 percent”.

Moscow – After the suspected drone attack on the Kremlin, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced “concrete actions”. “It is absolutely clear that the terrorists in Kyiv could not have done this without the knowledge of their ‘patrons’,” Lavrov said on Friday (May 5) on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in southern Indian Goa.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reported an attempted attack with two drones that allegedly targeted Putin. Moscow blamed Ukraine for this – and the USA for planning. Both Kiev and Washington have vehemently rejected the previously unproven allegations. Several international military experts say it is likely that the incident may have been orchestrated by the Kremlin itself. For example, to justify further acts of war.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian businessman gives assessment of drone incident in Moscow

Ukrainian businessman Volodymyr Yatsenko has now commented on the case. It was a “fairly small, unmanned aerial vehicle” that did not carry any explosives, he said Mirror. The explosion was caused because the drones were shot down. Yatsenko saw the reason for the drone attack as “to slap Putin in the face and to demonstrate the complete impotence and worthlessness of his air defense system”.

The Ukrainian businessman is a drone expert and has such weapon systems manufactured himself. Janzenko also claims to know “100 percent” what exactly the attack on the Kremlin is all about. However, he does not want to make this public, as he expects another attack in Moscow on May 9 and does not want to disclose any information useful to Russia.

Ukraine war: Kremlin drones could have started in Russia, according to US experts

According to US experts, the drones shot down over the Kremlin could have been launched in Russia. Supporting this assumption is that the flying objects must have overcome a number of defense systems in and around Moscow, said Dana Goward, president of the non-profit foundation Resilient Navigation and Timing, which advocates for more secure GPS systems.

Since 2015 at the latest, so-called “spoofing” has been used to protect the Kremlin, in which drone guidance systems are also deceived by GPS interference signals. The drones that reached the Kremlin could therefore have flown without GPS and instead been controlled manually – which indicates a start in the immediate vicinity.

Footage of the drones flying over the Kremlin is circulating on social media. Government experts, but also analysts who rely on freely available sources, continue to search the films for clues to the origin of the flying objects. According to the Reuters news agency, drone expert Goward further explained that the drones could also have been aimed at the Kremlin on a specific trajectory and then left to their own devices in “kamikaze style”.

Ukraine war: Drone launch in Ukraine would be ‘surprising’

“It is surprising that this drone could fly all the way through Moscow to the Kremlin without being detected and destroyed,” said BRINC founder and CEO Blake Resnick. He also speculated about doing without GPS control or any communication with a ground station. The comparably small size of the devices and the low flight altitude could have made this possible.

Getting a drone to fly a long distance without being detected is considered difficult. According to Dan Gettinger, drone expert at the engineering association Vertical Flight Society, there are only around half a dozen larger military drone models that could fly a distance of more than 400 kilometers – for example from Ukraine to Moscow.

Few countries produced drones of this size and with these capabilities. In addition to China, India and Taiwan, however, there is also the Ukraine. Such flying objects are therefore rather rare. With a start within Russia, the range of drones that could carry out such an attack is significantly larger, Gettinger summed up. (rtr/lp)