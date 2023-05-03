“I know people who have done this, but we have to wait for them to officially claim responsibility.” You told Adnkronos Ilya Ponomarev, former deputy of the Russian Duma, the only one to have voted against the annexation of Crimea, who has lived in Kiev since 2016, commenting on the attack foiled during the night with two drones against the Kremlin, which according to some sources was the work of “Russian partisans”. “Kiev has nothing to do with it,” said Ponomarev, who last month identified “a local group” of Russian partisans active in St. Petersburg as responsible for the death in an attack of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.