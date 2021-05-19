The Kremlin did not raise the issue of compulsory vaccination against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. About this in a conversation with RIA News said the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

He rejected the suggestion that mandatory vaccinations might be on the agenda. “No, this is not the question at the moment. In terms of substance, no action is being taken in this regard, ”the Kremlin spokesman replied to journalists.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev admitted the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in the country. According to him, all vaccinations in Russia are voluntary, but in exceptional cases they may become mandatory.

Later, Medvedev’s statement was assessed by Larisa Popovich, director of the Institute for Health Economics at the Higher School of Economics. She noted that compulsory vaccination in Russia under the current legislation is impossible, for such a measure to be taken, the law must be seriously changed.