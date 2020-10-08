The statistics on coronavirus in Russia are cause for serious concern, said Dmitry Peskov, the presidential spokesman. His words lead RIA News…

In connection with this situation, a Kremlin spokesman called on all Russians to mobilize and take precautions. “Because if each of us does not draw conclusions from this for himself, we mean wearing masks and observing all hygiene and sanitary regimes, then the numbers will grow even faster, and then the regional leaders will have to think about how to correct this dynamics ”, – Peskov addressed the citizens of the country.

He recalled that in Russia, the mobilization and readjustment of the health care system has already been made to the needs of the pandemic, and this makes it possible to feel more confident against the background of the growing threat.

At the end of September, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the regions to be prepared for any development of the coronavirus situation. He noted that he understands Russians who are tired of protective masks, but “we are faced with a very dangerous adversary.”

Over the past day, more than 11.4 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. Most of the new infected are in Moscow (3323), St. Petersburg (461) and the Moscow region (433). Also, in a day, 191 patients with coronavirus died, 7054 people recovered.