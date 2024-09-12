Peskov: Russia awaits confirmation of Iranian president’s participation in BRICS summit

Russia is waiting for confirmation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s participation in the upcoming BRICS summit. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

Peskov said that Russia has not yet received confirmation that the Iranian president will take part in the organization’s summit.

“We are expecting it through diplomatic channels,” the Kremlin spokesman added.