Peskov: Putin’s idea of ​​Eurasian security to be discussed at SCO summit

The SCO summit in Kazakhstan will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea of ​​Eurasian security. This is about RIA News said the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.

He also said that dialogue with partners on this topic is already underway. “Stage by stage,” Peskov replied in response to a question about how it is progressing.