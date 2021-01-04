Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on January 5, said RIA News press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

As announced in the Kremlin, the meeting is being prepared, but its topic has not yet been disclosed. Kremlin pool journalists writethat the event will be held via video link.

For Christmas, Putin plans to travel to one of the regions, but where exactly is still unknown. Against the backdrop of rumors that it will be the Novgorod region and the Church of St. Nicholas on Lipna, the Kremlin announced that it will promptly inform the public about the schedule of the head of state.

There have been no public events with Putin in 2021 yet.