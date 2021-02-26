Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia strongly condemns the airstrikes inflicted by the United States last night in the area of ​​the Syrian-Iraqi border. Writes about it TASS…

At the briefing, the diplomat called for “unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the SAR. “We confirm our rejection of any attempts to turn the Syrian territory into an arena for settling geopolitical scores,” Zakharova stressed.

The agency also writes about the statement of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, who told the press that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation, being in constant contact with Damascus.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely, naturally, on the spot. We are in constant contact with our Syrian colleagues, ”the Kremlin spokesman said, answering the question of how the Russian authorities react to what has happened and whether they see this as a risk for the Russian Federation.

On the night of February 26, the United States launched airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Pentagon said that this was a response to the recent attacks in Iraq against representatives of the United States and the coalition with which they conducted a joint operation against IS (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). The target of the strikes, according to Washington, was the targets of pro-Iranian groups. The Syrian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company called the US actions aggression, saying that there was no information about the victims. The Saudi TV channel “Al-Hadas” announced the death of 17 members of the pro-Iranian formations.