Ukrainian soldiers ride in an armored military vehicle on a road on the outskirts of Kherson, southern Ukraine, November 29, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Russia acknowledged on Thursday that there were risks of Ukrainian attacks against its positions in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 and the target of several drone strikes in recent weeks.

“There are risks because the Ukrainian side continues to pursue its line of carrying out terrorist attacks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russian authorities announced that they shot down a drone in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea.

“This morning, a guard ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a drone over the water,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhaїl Razvojaїev announced to Telegram, without giving further details for now. That announcement comes as several Russian bases, some located hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine, have been the target of drone strikes blamed by Moscow on Kiev in recent days.

The Ukrainian army approaches Crimea thanks to a counter-offensive victory that resulted in the recovery of the southern city of Kherson in mid-November.