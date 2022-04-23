Defense Ministry changes speech and says that a sailor died, but still does not admit that the ship was hit by Ukrainian missiles. The cruiser led the Black Sea fleet and played a central role in the siege of Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry reported this Friday (22/04) that one sailor died and 27 are still missing after the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva, in last week.

This is the first time that authorities in Moscow have referred to the crew of the warship, after days of tension and apprehension by the sailors’ families. The Kremlin, however, still refuses to admit that the Moskva had sunk after being hit by Ukrainian missiles.

The loss of the ship, which was leading the Russian naval offensive in the Black Sea and played a central role in the siege of Mariupol, is one of the most negative episodes for Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result of the fire on 13 April, the missile cruiser Moskva was severely damaged due to detonation of munitions,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. “One soldier died and 27 crew members are missing.”

According to the agency, the other 396 crew members were removed from the vessel. Initially, Russian authorities had claimed that all the crew had been rescued.

Families demand information

The Pentagon in Washington said the Moskva sank after being hit by two Ukrainian missiles.

After the incident, family members of the sailors took to social media to demand information about their loved ones. Many families complained that they were missing and that they could not be located.

The Defense Ministry assured that it provides “all necessary assistance and support to the families of the dead and the missing”, and that the “absolute majority” of the rescued soldiers expressed the desire to continue to serve on other ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

When asked about the Moskva incident, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin was not in a position to reveal details of the incident.

The independent news portal Meduza, published in Russian, reported that, according to a source close to the command of the Black Sea fleet, 37 sailors had died in the sinking. Around 100 soldiers are said to be wounded, and the number of missing is unknown.

According to the report, there were around 500 people on board at the time the Moskva was hit.

rc (AFP, DPA)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat