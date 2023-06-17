Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup truck on the front line in eastern Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Iryna Rybakova/dpa

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, more than 70 Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner of war. Now they describe the morale within their units.

Kiev – Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive has begun. For more than a week, the Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting back on several sectors of the front, apparently hitting the Russian occupiers hard. Kilometer by kilometer the country is advancing south, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on Saturday (June 17). on Telegram with. The Ukrainian military is said to take up to ten prisoners of war every day.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Five to ten prisoners of war per day

According to information from Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Post Five to ten Russian soldiers are captured every day on the front lines in Donbass and Zaporizhia. In the last week there have been more than 70 Russian prisoners of war. The number of Ukrainian captures is approaching its highest level since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The reason for the number of prisoners of war is not the Russian will to hold the position until there is no way out – the Kremlin itself is supposed to put pressure on its own soldiers and force them to hold the lines until they are captured. The accounts of some Russian prisoners of war show the desperation of the Russian warfare.

Several interrogations of Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (AFU) show that the Kremlin does not provide military support to its front-line troops and often leaves them to their fate in the battles of the counter-offensive. A Russian prisoner of war from Zaporizhia reported that one had been at the mercy of the bombardment of Ukraine for several days without any support from Russian artillery or tanks. After their own ammunition depot ran out after ten days of continuous fire, they had to surrender, it is said. Another POW, under interrogation with the AFU on June 13, stated that his defensive position was supported by three tanks, but only two of the vehicles were actually manned.

Prisoners of War on Russian Warfare: “We Are Cannon Fodder”

Although the Russian soldiers are mostly aware of their lost position, retreat is often not possible. “We were told to hole up, we will hold our positions here. In case of retreat we were told that machine gun units are positioned behind us,” a young Russian soldier told the Security Service of Ukraine on June 12. So he became a prisoner. There is no room for retreat or flight in the Russian strategy.

Yaroslav Yerovslav, a member of the Russian prison-raised assault group Shturm, spoke of his unit’s demoralization in a June 14 video: “The soldiers want to surrender, but the officers won’t let it. The commander says you’ll be shot for it.” Kyiv Post the soldiers. “That’s why all the soldiers in our unit drink… it’s the result of a person’s ambition,” Yerovslav said, alluding to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s warfare takes no account of casualties and abandons its soldiers, Antaloy Basov, a soldier in the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, complained in a June 9 interrogation: “We had many dead, many wounded, our commanders abandoned us, like cannon fodder.” The dead and wounded are not taken away and just lie on the ground, Basov said. The commanders would have dropped him and his troops and no longer reported on the radio. The strong demoralization of the Russian units contrasts with the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which leads to significant losses for Russia.

Ukrainian POWs: Russian soldiers are said to be treated “well”.

Loud Kyiv Post there is no conclusive evidence of physical abuse of Russian POWs by Ukrainian guards. Several prisoners are said to have openly admitted that Ukrainian treatment was “good”. Some POWs had visible injuries. Most said the injuries were a result of the fight. Some videos showed AFU medics treating Russian POWs while at times shells and mortars fell nearby.

Several videos that the Kyiv Post templates showed angry Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian prisoners were verbally abused while they were searched shirtless, blindfolded and their hands tied. The Ukrainian soldiers loudly verbally attacked the Russian prisoners for invading Ukraine to kill innocent people. (aa)