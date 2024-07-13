Wimbledon Women – final –

This last women’s Wimbledon final will not be remembered for its rather low-level level, but for the circle that Barbora Krejcikova circles. After all, very few (very few) tennis players can say that they have the trophies of the two major European tournaments in their display case: Roland Garros three years ago (2021) and now, Wimbledon. A Wimbledon that has shattered all predictions, any prediction, because the main candidates were falling – it is not surprising, however, the premature fall of the number one, Iga Swiatek – and the Czech ended up winning, out of the first line since her triumph in Paris and injuries were hampering her. Yet there she is, equally incredulous, remembering that on the first day she was on the verge of heading for the exit door and celebrating: 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4 (in 1h 56m) against the Italian Jasmine Paolini.

“This is incredible. Definitely the best day of my career and my life,” he says, holding a tray in his hands. “Two weeks ago, the first game [contra Veronika Kudermetova] “It was very, very hard; three hours and 6-5 in the third set… And now I’m here! I’ve won Wimbledon! Nobody could believe it; in fact, I almost didn’t believe it myself…”, admitted the champion, superior in a final with two very different parts: a first part of alternations, up and down and down and up, one after the other, and a very even second that was decided by the greater edge and the risky bet of Krejcikova. In the end, the string breaks and the balance tips in her favour. And Paolini, punished again, accepts with resignation. Defeated just over a month ago in the outcome of Roland Garros, by Swiatek, she is again left with honey on her lips. However, she contextualises and assesses: “The last two months have been crazy for me. I am a little sad, but I must continue smiling.”

And she is right. At 28 years old and against all odds, taking into account that in London the serve and speed prevail and that she had never won a match here, the Italian – 1.63m tall, the shortest in the draw – has signed a journey that is difficult to imagine, extending the one she recently completed in Paris. Hers is another of those stories that are not easy to explain, since she had never been in the foreground and now (5th) she is among the ten best in the world. A space well known to Krejcikova, of a higher level, now reactivated with this triumph that repositions her in the top-10 (10th) and which closes a very difficult period for her. Injuries and more injuries, relegation and now the second Grand Prix. Her victory is unbalanced. With only four individual participations, she is already included in the historical list of achievements of the British temple of racket.

A fictional duo, Tom Cruise and Zendaya, applaud from the stands. However, the Czech was always moved by another name: Jana Novotna, winner of the 1998 edition. “She changed my life. When I was a junior, I didn’t know whether to continue with tennis or go back to school, but she gave me the strength to continue. And she kept pushing me even after she passed away.” [en 2017, a los 49 años, por cáncer]. “I never thought I would have this trophy that she won,” says the Czech, who takes over from her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova, who was eliminated in the first round. A highly experienced doubles player, she won Wimbledon twice in this modality (2018 and 2022), and is regaining lost ground and prominence. For quality, for tennis dimension. Owner of an outstanding backhand, she is vindicating herself and Italy is lamenting.

Jannik Sinner’s chance has disappeared, Lorenzo Musetti has failed to beat Novak Djokovic and now Paolini has given in. The same thing happened (losing in Paris and London) to Goolagong (1972), Evert (1973 and 1984), Morozova (1974), Arantxa (1994 and 1995) and Venus Williams (2002). But, indeed, you have to be there. There is something between her and the Czechs: nine matches, as many losses. And meanwhile, the carousel keeps turning: seven different champions in the last seven editions. Serena Williams (2016), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017), Angelique Kerber (2018), Simona Halep (2019), Ashleigh Barty (2021), Elena Rybakina (2022), Marketa Vondrousova (2023) and now her, Krejcikova, successor to her compatriot Kvitova (2011 and 2014). It’s hard to imagine, no doubt.

