Barbora Krejcikova (25 years old) and Katerina Siniakova (24) were proclaimed this Saturday champions of the Mutua Madrid Open women’s doubles tournament. These two representatives of the large and successful Czech school beat Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski (29) and Dutch Demi Schuurs (27) in the final by 6-4 and 6-3 in 79 minutes.

It is the seventh title won as a team by Krejcikova and Siniakova, winners of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018, and finalists of the 2020 Australian Open and the 2018 WTA Finals. They have a 101-40 record and at Mutua their best result so far had been the 2019 quarterfinals.

Against Dabrowski and Schuurs they tempered their nerves better in a first set with five breaks and in the second they broke the serve of their rivals three times, playing as a couple for the first time.

