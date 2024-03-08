vStarting next year, customers of Kreissparkasse Köln (KSK) will be able to collect Payback points directly from their checking account using their card. The largest municipal savings bank in Germany, with total assets of 29.4 billion euros, will thus become part of the agreement between the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and the provider of this bonus program. “This is an attractive added value of our debit card,” said Alexander Wüerst, CEO of KSK, in an interview with the FAZ: “And also a strategically important step.”

The battle for the current account is fierce in the industry, as it is often the anchor product to which other financial matters such as investments or real estate financing are linked. Wüerst therefore sees the cooperation with the bonus program as another customer loyalty project. However, when it is introduced in 2025, the KSK will also try to use this to acquire new customers. In the fall, the German Savings Banks and Giro Association confirmed that the largest Girocard issuer, with 47 million cards issued, would work with Payback. This is the first cooperation on the subject of checking cards.

App usage increases

The special feature is that the Payback card is not required to pay at participating gas stations, drugstores or supermarkets. Of course, Sparkasse customers not only have to agree to the service, they also have to activate it themselves. Collecting data is not the focus for the savings banks – unlike the payback business model – said Wüerst: “We are very limited in the use of the data.” The savings bank only uses this for credit checks. Wüerst was unable to say on Thursday how much the savings bank umbrella association is paying for the cooperation. The fee will probably be passed on to the participating savings banks.

In general, Kreissparkasse Köln is feeling an increase in interest, especially in digital services. The KSK has around 600,000 checking accounts. 281,000 customers use the financial app – there was an increase of 17 percent last year. “The historical image of the Sparkasse as a sleepy branch bank is not true,” says Wüerst. Nevertheless, the savings banks are trying to differentiate themselves from pure online banks.







The KSK is also investing in its branch network. This primarily involves conversions, modernization and energy-saving renovations. Around 100 million euros are planned for this year. This is possible because the financial institution's earnings situation has improved significantly due to the elimination of negative interest rates. Earnings before taxes more than doubled from 165 million euros in 2022 to 347 million euros in 2023.

Sparkasse mobile travels more often

Nevertheless, the KSK will also be merging 23 branches with neighboring branches this year. However, these are already very small branches – in 16 of them only one employee works, in 20 fewer than four. Where advice is no longer available, self-service branches will be created. The KSK is also expanding its mobile savings bank buses. Six buses currently serve 56 locations, this will be increased to 65. “That sounds old-fashioned, but it’s a huge success,” says Wüerst. Especially in the rural areas that the KSK covers, customers are happy that they still have personal bank contact, even if there are no longer any direct local branches. The KSK has a total of 243 locations, including 92 branches.

The name Kreissparkasse Köln can sometimes be confusing. The Sparkasse Köln/Bonn, whose headquarters are not far from the KSK and which has a similarly large balance sheet total, looks after the city area. The KSK, founded 101 years ago, was founded as a special-purpose association for the former districts of Cologne and “Mülheim am Rhein” and operates with its savings banks in the surrounding districts, for example in the Bergisches Land. Its chairman, Wüerst, started there as an apprentice in 1981, has been on the board since 2002 and has now been running the KSK for 18 years. In the region, the Kreissparkasse is primarily known as a financier: “We are a very credit-active savings bank,” says Wüerst. The 23.5 billion euros in the loan portfolio make up more than 80 percent of the balance sheet total. The KSK maintains business relationships with 45 municipalities, but is also active in private housing financing. While the years 2021 and 2022 were absolute record years in the lending business due to low interest rates, new business slowed down significantly in 2023. The change in interest rates played a particularly important role.







Housing construction crisis weighs on lending

The crisis is particularly noticeable in housing construction. The decline in new lending business is almost entirely attributable to this area. It has fallen by more than 800 million euros. “This is a market that is not going well at the moment,” said Wüerst: “For many people, purchasing a property has become too expensive.” Rising construction costs and rising rents in combination with inflation are obstacles.

Wüerst would like to see support from politicians for plannable and affordable housing. There used to be more funding for private housing construction. “It’s very limited today, I don’t understand that,” said Wüerst. Nevertheless, a slight stabilization can be seen this year, but the KSK CEO does not yet want to predict a turnaround. At the same time, so-called transformation financing is becoming more important – for example in building renovations and energy-saving renovations in existing buildings. “I’m honestly not worried about lending,” Wüerst said.