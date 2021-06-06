The Ministry of Education of Russia intends to implement an initiative to introduce a new level of education, which implies a reduction in the duration of training in the field of secondary specialized education. This was announced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov.

So, the terms of training in colleges for blue-collar occupations and specialties will be reduced to two years, and for more technological ones – to three years.

“We have developed a pilot project called Professionalism, which contains three key initiatives. The first is the involvement of industry partners in the training of personnel for the secondary vocational education system. The second is the introduction of a new level of education “Professionalism”, optimization of training periods up to two years – for blue-collar occupations and specialties, up to three years – for more technologically advanced ones, “the Russian minister said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in his interview for TASSpublished on Sunday 6 June.

Talking about the third initiative of the educational project, Kravtsov said that he touches upon the transformation of colleges, in particular their creation on the basis of coworking spaces, youth start-up centers and joint public projects.

Currently, the duration of study in colleges for a number of programs range from four to five years.

Earlier, on June 3, Sergey Kravtsov shared the details of the upcoming academic year and expressed the hope that educational institutions will return to the traditional full-time education format.

He also added that despite the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection, many schools worked in full-time format.