The head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, Sergei Kravtsov, said on Tuesday, May 11, that the young man who opened the shooting at a gymnasium in Kazan had no obvious motives.

“There were no obvious motives. It is clear that an investigation is underway, and the investigation will already establish possible motives and causes. It’s hard to talk now, “he said on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 24”.

Earlier that day, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire at gymnasium No. 175, which killed nine people, 18 children are currently in hospitals. The offender was detained by FSB officers. A criminal case was initiated.

During the interrogation, Galyaviev said that he was a “god” and since last summer “he began to hate everyone.” According to him, a monster has awakened in him. The investigation will appoint him a psychiatric examination.

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that a total of 18 children were hospitalized, two of them are in critical condition, eight schoolchildren received bullet wounds. In turn, Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova said that several victims had undergone surgery and had already recovered from anesthesia.

The Tatarstan authorities will allocate 1 million rubles to the families of those killed in the shooting. Also, 400 thousand rubles will be paid to those who were seriously and moderately injured, 200 thousand rubles – to those who received minor injuries. May 12 in the republic is declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of the shooting.