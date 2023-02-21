The day after tomorrow, F1 will finally start 2023 with the three days of winter tests, the only session that will anticipate the Bahrain Grand Prix right on the Sakhir circuit. There Red Bull presents itself as the team to beat on all levels since in 2022, in addition to the Drivers’ title defended by Max Verstappen, the Constructors’ title also arrived for a double that Milton Keynes had been missing since 2013. The RB18 proved to be an excellent car , even if the F1-75 was no different and, indeed, until Maranello’s power unit was operating at full capacity, the balance tipped, albeit slightly, in favor of the Scuderia.

After realizing how good the Ferrari project was at the start of the season, Red Bull planned a very aggressive development program based mainly on weight loss. The last trump card of the Anglo-Austrian team was a frame lightened by 3 kg which was ready for the season finale, but which remained ‘in Red Bull’s pocket’ to avoid further trouble in terms of budget cap.

Ted Kravitzcolumnist of Sky Sports UKis convinced that the lightened chassis is the first of three aspects that put Red Bull still as favorites for 2023: “We haven’t seen the lightweight chassis already studied for 2022 in action and it will be the first asset Red Bull can count on to improve its performance. Weight will finally not be a problem for the RB19 and maybe there will also be some margin for strategically placing ballast. Then we must not forget that the RB19 in terms of aerodynamic development was already ready before the FIA ​​sanctions for the minor infringement of the 2021 budget cap. Red Bull will pay the fines more on the 2024 project than on the RB19. Finally, I believe that at least in terms of form, the Austrian team can now count on the best driver on the starting grid. Max Verstappen is in exceptional form, while Lewis Hamilton is experiencing some ups and downs”.

Verstappen himself when questioned about Red Bull’s 2023 said he did be convinced that the season will start well for the Milton Keynes team. Then probably the pace of developments and updates will be less incessant if compared to a 2022 in which Red Bull presented new parts on Friday at each race. A year ago, Christian Horner’s men were convinced they could already win in Bahrain, but there came a double retirement and the one-two for Ferrari, which was still ahead of Verstappen with Charles Leclerc and in apparent control of the race before the Dutchman’s knockout ‘ from Perez on the final lap.