Horner the chameleon

All that glitters is not gold, or rather, it takes great skill to always make even that which sometimes becomes opaque if not completely dark, shine. There Red Bull in the last three years it has won five titles out of six, four of which as absolute dominator, reconnecting the threads of history with the golden four-year period 2010-2013 by Sebastian Vettel. The duo at the helm of the team is always the same, as is most of the technical staff, and this was precisely the great strength of Red Bull, good at not losing heart and not coming unstuck in the very long Mercedes era.

Even in the best families, however, there are arguments and in Red Bull it is the job of helmsman Christian Horner to ensure that the puzzle remains intact, at least in terms of image in front of the media. Ted Kravitzjournalist from Sky Sports UKduring a podcast of the British satellite broadcaster praised Horner precisely in this aspect, that of being the 'glue' of a constantly boiling Red Bull galaxy.

“Christian Horner is extraordinarymanages to juggle a lot of situations that you have no idea how full of tension they are – Kravitz's words – he has to manage Helmut Marko who is a loose cannon and sometimes he hasn't succeeded as on the occasion of the Austrian consultant's slip up on TV (when after Monza he addressed Perez with the adjective 'South American' to highlight the difference in terms of concentration in Qualifying between Checo and the Europeans Vettel and Verstappen, ed.). He has to keep Verstappen at bay every time something doesn't work, he has to interface with the new CEO Oliver Mintzlaff who has just started to learn about racing and also has the whole political side of F1 to keep under control. In all this there are also Perez's ups and downs to take into account. Say what you want, but in my opinion Horner isn't given the right credit for how he manages to master a whole series of dynamics that are anything but banal.”