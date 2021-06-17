The Spider-Man movies in the MCU were a hit and more than one fan speculated that Kraven the hunter it would be the main threat in the third installment. However, contrary to this, everything would point to the villain having his own film under the Sony label.

Kraven’s foray into the cinema could serve as a bridge to raise his obsession with Spider-Man, so fans do not rule out a future crossover. Meanwhile, more news about production remains to be expected.

Kraven the Hunter will be the next villain to star in his own movie. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Previously, Deadline revealed that Sony was in conversation with JC Chandor to direct the film. Now, the portal The lluminerdi pointed out that the studio is looking for a 30-year-old actor to play Dmitri Smerdyakov, better known as El Camaleón.

The villain appeared in the classic Amazing Spider-Man # 1 and it looks like he will be Kraven’s main enemy in the movie. It would be a huge change, as both characters used to be comrades in Marvel comics.

Who is Kraven and what is his relationship with Chameleon?

Kraven is a renowned hunter who seeks to defeat Spider-Man to prove that he is the best in his class. He does not use firearms, as he prefers to use his hands to find his prey.

He has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility and reflexes thanks to the ingestion of a potion made from unknown herbs taken from the jungle.

What several followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe do not know is that Chameleon is Kraven’s half brother. In the comics he always stands out for his ability to change his appearance perfectly and imitate other people.