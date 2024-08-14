The new Italian trailer of Kraven – The Hunter update the release date of the film in theaters, which Sony has set for December 11: previously, the film with Aaron Taylor-Johnson was supposed to debut in October.
Based on Spider-Man’s famous nemesis, Kraven the Hunter, a character created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film plays the “R” classification card which seems to have worked so well with the Deadpool saga.
From this point of view the trailer seems quite eloquent, judging by from the blood and dismemberments presentwith Kraven seemingly starting out as a ruthless mercenary following in his father’s (Russell Crowe) footsteps but then somehow changing his mind and path.
Sony’s idea is therefore to transform this figure into a Venom-like anti-heroenriching the cinematic Spider-Verse which in theory has as its basis Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, still uncertain for the fourth chapter.
Third Comic Book Movie in a Row for Taylor-Johnson
Having appeared in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Kraven the Hunter will now be able to boast a live action adaptation and for Aaron Taylor-Johnson it will be the third comic book movie in his career, after Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultronwhere he played the role of Pietro Maximoff.
As we know, the universe developed by Sony has not given great satisfaction to the fans of the Spider-Verse so far except for the Spider-Man films (live action and animated), since Venom has never really shone but above all we have witnessed questionable projects such as Morbius and Madame Webwhich have even become memes.
