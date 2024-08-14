The new Italian trailer of Kraven – The Hunter update the release date of the film in theaters, which Sony has set for December 11: previously, the film with Aaron Taylor-Johnson was supposed to debut in October.

Based on Spider-Man’s famous nemesis, Kraven the Hunter, a character created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film plays the “R” classification card which seems to have worked so well with the Deadpool saga.

From this point of view the trailer seems quite eloquent, judging by from the blood and dismemberments presentwith Kraven seemingly starting out as a ruthless mercenary following in his father’s (Russell Crowe) footsteps but then somehow changing his mind and path.

Sony’s idea is therefore to transform this figure into a Venom-like anti-heroenriching the cinematic Spider-Verse which in theory has as its basis Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, still uncertain for the fourth chapter.