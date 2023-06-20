













Kraven: The Hunter reveals his first trailer with everything and the arrival of Rhino | EarthGamer

According to plans, this film will have its premiere on October 6, 2023, at least in the United States. Kraven is played by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and this tape will tell his story.

That is in the sense that how did he end up becoming a villain. In addition to Taylor-Johnson, the actor Russell Crowe participates, who gives life to his father.

We recommend: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not have delays and will be released on October 20.

Likewise Fred Hechinger, who is behind his half brother Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, and Alessandro Nivola, who has the role of Rhino.

Ariana DeBose, meanwhile, is behind Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is Kraven’s love interest in this film.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

Something that stands out in the first poster of Kraven: The Hunter is that the protagonist appears in a suit similar to that seen on the pages of Marvel comics.

It’s not as impressive as the one in the comics but it draws attention. This character appears seated on a throne of horns and skulls.

Likewise, it is accompanied by the phrase ‘villains are not born, they are made’. The direction of the film falls to JC Chandor.

As for the story and script of Kraven: The Hunter falls to Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk, while the production is by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and David Householdholter.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

From what has been revealed, Kraven will not only appear in his own film but in others produced by Sony Pictures.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson signed a contract for more than one tape. So we will see how this well-known enemy of Spider-Man is used.

Apart from Kraven: The Hunter We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.