They might just be leaked the first images from the set of Kraven the Hunteror The huntera new Marvel project that will see the light later, in 2023 (if there will be no postponement).

The film production of a work related to Kraven is certainly expected by fans of the immense Marvel universe and, after the publication of some photos and videos which could relate to the second week of filming of the film, viewers began to express their wishes, hoping to see on the screen a story that follows the comics so more pillowcases than it did with Morbiuscurrently in cinemas.

Kraven the Hunter is a character who first appears in Amazing Spider-Man in 1964, and debuted as Spider-Man opponent, coming into conflict with other heroes, such as Black Panther. His real name is Sergei Kravinoffand it is a founding member of the Sinister Sixsupervillains coalesced against Spider-Man (the first formation is, in fact, made up of Doctor Octopus, the Vulture, The Sandman, Mysterio, Electro and Kraven himself) and who made a massive appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Homecolossal box office record.

The Vulture has joined the universe of Morbiusand soon too Kraven the Hunter (of which, for the moment, we can only watch a few images from the set) will come to life on the screen, binding to the Spider-Man and the characters that gravitate around the superhero in the MCU. The images that have been associated with the new production, although there is nothing official yet, let us see a possible aerial combat scene with an aircraft similar to the one featured in the film Uncharted, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Also seen shooting action scenes on the road.

Set Photos from todays filming. A possible Uncharted like plane fight scene?

Street: @ bazzlebear77

Kraven will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnsona face known within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for having interpreted Peterthe brother of Wanda Maximoff, who died during the battle in Sokovia in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron. The hunter-centric movie is meant to be the fourth film in the Spider-Man universe by Sony, and will be produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel.