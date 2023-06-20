Kraven the Hunter shows up with the first trailer in red band version, published by Sony to finally present the movie with Aaron Taylor-Johnson dedicated to the famous nemesis of Spider-Man.

Protagonist in his videogame version also of the gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1964 is represented in this film adaptation as a man with superhuman powers.

However, this is not the result of a special potion, but the consequences of a close encounter with a lion, which somehow gave Kraven abilities similar to those of the ferocious feline and a certain aptitude for violence.

The film will debut in cinemas in October and we will find out if it will again be an unfortunate experiment, as happened recently for Morbius and Venom in general, or a valuable addition to the live action Spider-Verse.