Third weekend on the poster Moana 2 leading the Spanish box office and with impressive figures. According to the still provisional data of ComScoreMovies, the Disney animated feature film was made with another 1.6 million euros that increase their collection in our cinemas up to 12.7 million and more than 1.8 million viewers in just two and a half weeks.

With such income, last Friday’s news went more unnoticed than the debut of Kraven the Hunter directed by JC Chandor and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson which, despite debuting in second position, remained in more discreet ones 667,217 euros; or Spanish comedy Is it the enemy? Gila’s moviedirected by Alexis Morante and starring the actor and magician Oscar Lasarte, debuting tenth with 87,907 euros. While the French When autumn fallsthe new of François Ozonwas just outside the top 10, eleventh with 87,392 euros.

Regarding collections globallythe sequel to Moana addition 717 million recorded in dollars (681.9 million in euros) and continues with its triumphant march and, in contrast, Kraven the Hunter obtains a box office of barely 26 million of which 11 correspond to the United States and Canada. A disappointing premiere for the new film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, just as the forecasts indicated.

The ten highest grossing films in Spain (December 13 to 15)

‘Moana 2’ disney

1 – Moana 2. 1,651,940 euros (and in 17 days it accumulates 12,774,718 euros and 1,820,175 spectators).

2 – Kraven the Hunter. 667,217 euros and 90,542 spectators in three days.

3 – Gladiator II. 588,439 euros (and in 31 days, 17,325,158 euros and 2,383,138 viewers).

4 – Wicked. 403,630 euros (and in 24 days, 4,927,309 euros and 693,985 viewers).

5 – Who is who? 206,528 euros (and in 11 days, 747,806 euros and 112,790 viewers).

6 – To the other neighborhood. 166,385 euros (and in 11 days, 843,189 euros and 123,160 spectators).

7 – Ask me what you want. 163,453 euros (and in 17 days, 1,704,987 euros and 246,092 spectators).

8 – Emilia Pérez. 142,838 euros (and in 11 days, 1,704,987 euros and 246,092 spectators).

9 – Red One. 105,793 euros (and in 40 days, 3,703,595 euros and 589,087 viewers).

10- Is it the enemy? Gila’s movie. 87,907 euros and 12,598 spectators in three days.

