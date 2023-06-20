Kraven – The Hunter is the brand new anti-heroic film from Marvel, it is no coincidence that it is inspired by a comic signed by Stan Lee, in collaboration with Sony Pictures. Let’s check the first trailer.

Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is the civilian name of Kraventhe one who will become one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies. The film will tell us the rise of one of the best-known anti-heroes in the Marvel universe.

Kravenwhich he absorbed following a hunt gone bad, the blood of a lion, is one of the characters bloodiest and most ferocious ever seen inside the MCU: the trailer obviously follows this line, featuring a large number of raw and extremely violent scenes.

Thanks to this film, we will have the opportunity to know even better the reasons that prompted Kraven’s animal power to enslave itself to evil: we just have to wait on October 5threlease date of the film in the cinema.

In the castin addition to the protagonist played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, pop up names of the caliber of Russell CroweAriana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger.

Directed instead the names of JC Chandor stand out, co-signer of the screenplay together with Richard Wenk, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

So remember to mark October 5 in your calendar, to see what could be one of the most violent films of the year.