The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, announced that he would fire his personal weapons at “those jumping off near his house with Russian flags.” So he answered the question of journalist Dmitry Gordon on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. Video recording is available at Youtube-channel publication.

Gordon asked his interlocutor if he would be going to shoot if “someone with parachutes starts jumping off near his house with Russian flags.” The former Ukrainian leader responded positively. He also warned his enemies against getting into his house.

Earlier it was reported that Kravchuk promised to personally kill the “enemies of Ukraine” in the event of a renewed military conflict in the southeast of the country. “The weapon has been cleaned and prepared. (…) Although I can’t see well, I shoot well. I will be to the last – as long as my hands (can) hold the weapon and while I will see the enemy, ”the politician said.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Later, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the region.