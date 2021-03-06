Ukraine is considering the possibility of using radical measures against Russia because of its position on the Donbass. This was announced on March 5 by the head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk.

“If Russia continues to stand on the fact that it is not a party to the conflict, but is only an observer, and look for any reasons to block our negotiations, then we can say that the situation is at an impasse and that it can only be pulled out of it radical steps. Now we, our delegation, are thinking about what proposals could be made, ”he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to Kravchuk, Russia does not want a settlement of the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine, since it is satisfied with the current state of affairs. The politician noted that at the moment relations between Donbass and Kiev are at an impasse, and this can only be changed through new ways of resolving the conflict and signing additional agreements. The head of the Ukrainian delegation promised to “put Russia in the framework of international law” and make Moscow “comply with these norms.”

On March 4, the Kremlin expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov then expressed the hope that the Ukrainian leadership would be able to keep the units operating in the region from further provocative actions and escalating tensions.

On March 3, servicemen from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) received permission to fire preemptive fire in order to suppress and destroy the firing points of the Ukrainian side. It was noted that such measures were taken in the DPR due to the fact that Kiev continues to violate a set of measures aimed at observing the ceasefire, which was perceived in the Donbass as an inability and unwillingness to settle the situation peacefully.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. But even after the armistice agreements between the conflicting parties, shootings continue.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup. The Ukrainian side declares that it is waging a war against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to fulfill the Minsk agreements and conduct direct negotiations with the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.