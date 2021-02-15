It is almost impossible to negotiate with Russia on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass and the future of the region, said the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk. It is reported by RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, there are no prospects for progress in the negotiation process now. “That is, we must face the truth and don’t think that something may change in the near future. Unfortunately, there is no progress, ”stated Kravchuk.

He added that Russia continues to deny its participation in the conflict, declaring itself a mediator, which significantly complicates the possibility of reaching an agreement.

On February 12, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Oleksiy Arestovich, admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, as this may be followed by “an unpleasant reaction of the world community.”

Earlier, Kravchuk said in an interview with Lente.ru that the prospects for the implementation of the Minsk agreements could be much larger. “It is necessary for Russia to define its position more precisely. For some reason she is trying to appropriate the role of an observer in the Minsk process, ”he complained.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.