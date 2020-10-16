The head of the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass Leonid Kravchuk said that the new roadmap for resolving the situation in the south-east of Ukraine will include items on the specifics of local self-government, reports RIA News, citing local media.

Earlier this week, Russia’s plenipotentiary at the talks, Boris Gryzlov, said that at the meeting of the trilateral group, the Ukrainian side refused to consider the draft roadmap and accused the Kiev delegation of trying to sabotage the talks. As a result, the parties proposed to entrust the working group on political issues to finalize the map.

According to Kravchuk, the proposals will relate to special conditions for organizing local and executive power in the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions not controlled by Kiev. At the same time, Kiev does not object to the appearance in terms of developments achieved in all previous years of the negotiation process.

Kravchuk noted that the plan proposed by the militias lacks a clause on local elections. At the same time, the new roadmap will address the issue of exchange of detainees.

The next local elections, scheduled by the Ukrainian parliament for October 25, will not be held in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Kiev.