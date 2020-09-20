The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk spoke about Kiev’s readiness to grant a special status to Donbass. Reported by RIA News…

According to Kravchuk, Ukraine does not object to the development of an approach that presupposes a special status for these territories. He noted that Donbass is significantly different from regions such as Lvov or Ivano-Frankivsk, and therefore a special management system is required there. The first president of Ukraine stressed that until Kiev understands this, the country’s authorities will not be able to move forward.

The Ukrainian politician also advocates amnesty for all those involved in the conflict, except for those “who have blood on their hands.”

Earlier, Kravchuk said that the Minsk negotiations on Donbass could be moved to another location. According to him, there is a possibility that Sweden will become the new site. He noted that this can happen if the opportunity to conduct a dialogue in Minsk is lost.