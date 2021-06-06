The first Ukrainian president, Leonid Kravchuk, spoke on Channel Five about an attempt to prevent Crimea from seceding from Ukraine in 1990. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Kravchuk, in 1990, the Crimean Regional Council of People’s Deputies considered two issues: turning the peninsula into autonomy or denouncing the 1954 treaty on the transfer of the region to Ukraine. Krvvchuk, who then held the post of chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR, was against the denunciation of the treaty, but allowed the creation of the Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic.

I even bargained with them: if the issue of denunciation of the treaty is removed from the referendum, then Ukraine can agree to leave one question there, namely the transformation of the region into autonomy Leonid Kravchuk

As a result, it was decided to hold a referendum. On January 20, 1991, more than 93 percent of Crimean residents voted for the restoration of the autonomous status of the region as a subject of the USSR and a participant in the Union Treaty. After that, the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR restored the autonomous status of the peninsula.

In Soviet times, Crimea was part of the RSFSR, but in 1954 Khrushchev transferred the peninsula to the Ukrainian SSR. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Crimea remained a part of Ukraine, until in 2014, following a referendum, it became part of Russia. Kiev and most of the UN member states do not recognize Crimea as Russian.