The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, said that it was impossible to come to an agreement with Russia. He said this on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel “Nash”.

According to him, the negotiation process has reached an impasse, as Russia allegedly “puts pressure on Ukraine.” Kravchuk believes that an agreement can only be reached by using force.

“It’s not easy to get along with Russia,” he said.

Also, the first president of Ukraine called the negotiations on Donbass “fake.” He expressed the opinion that they are aimed at making Ukraine surrender its national interests.

Note that the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation in the contact group on Donbass, Boris Gryzlov, previously announced Kiev’s unwillingness to resolve the conflict in Donbass peacefully.