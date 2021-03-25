The meeting of the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France in the “Normandy format” in April is meaningless and will not take place. This was stated by the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk, reports RIA News…

In his opinion, it is impossible to talk about the summit until a new plan for resolving the conflict in Donbass is agreed upon.

Related materials

“Until this issue and others are agreed at the level of political advisers, until they agree among themselves on joint steps and on the plan proposed by France, Germany and Ukraine, while the Russian Federation is silent, then there is no such talk about a meeting at the highest level. opportunities, all the more it is impossible to talk about the date of such a meeting, “- said Kravchuk.

On March 21, it became known that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak sent a letter to the representatives of the countries of the Normandy Four, in which he rejected the measures proposed by Russia to resolve the situation in Donbass.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the timing of the new Normandy Four summit should be determined in the near future. He recalled that he would like to hold personal bilateral meetings with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany in the event that the general summit does not take place for some reason.

The last Normandy Four summit took place in December 2019 in Paris. As a result, Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that the Ukrainian side should prepare new areas for the disengagement of troops on the contact line in Donbass within a few months. The parties also signed a communiqué, according to which the Minsk agreements are recognized as a non-alternative plan for resolving the conflict. However, Ukraine first began to demand the revision of the document, and then presented a new plan for resolving the conflict.