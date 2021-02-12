Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Kiev delegation at the Donbas talks, recalled an unpleasant conversation with former Russian President Boris Yeltsin about the fate of his country. The politician told about this in an interview with “Lenta.ru”.

This happened during the years when Kravchuk served as the first president of independent Ukraine. During one of his many tete-a-tete conversations, Yeltsin unexpectedly offered to look at the draft “one document”. The politician did not recall the name of the politician, but said that the bill related to the sphere of foreign policy and was subsequently adopted by the State Duma by a majority vote.

“[Ельцин] reads me one point. I remembered him: “Ukraine was, is and will be in the system of Russia’s strategic interests,” Kravchuk quoted an excerpt from the document.

In his opinion, this wording is the reason for the difficult relations between the two countries. “With such a philosophy of the Kremlin, one cannot think about equal relations, no matter who is more or less, in order to simply respect the state and the people, who have the right to determine their own policy and life, and not be” in the system of strategic interests, ” politician.

At the same time, Kravchuk stressed that he knew and respected his Russian counterpart very well, especially for his efforts to reform Russia.

Earlier, Kravchuk expressed confidence that relations between Moscow and Kiev would definitely improve, and then he would like to visit Crimea to see how people’s lives have changed. According to him, it will be possible when “they don’t fight, they don’t annex anything, but they simply live as civilized states and visit each other.”