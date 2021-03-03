The Minsk agreements may be terminated due to the permission of the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to open pre-emptive fire on the positions of the Ukrainian army. This was announced on March 3 by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk.

“We regard this statement as a threat of a unilateral withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the ceasefire and a threat to disrupt the implementation of the Minsk agreements,” the official Telegram channel of the TKG quotes him.

Earlier in the day, the People’s Militia of the DPR allowed its units to open fire to suppress the emplacements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The department noted that such measures were taken in the self-proclaimed republic due to the fact that Kiev continues to violate a set of measures aimed at observing the ceasefire, which was perceived in the Donbass as an inability and unwillingness to settle the situation peacefully.

A day earlier, Maria Kovshar, press secretary of the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that Kiev was blocking the negotiation of armistice measures in the new edition.

According to Kovshar, at the talks held on the same day, the central topic of discussion was the issue of Ukraine’s escalation of the situation on the line of contact. She believes that the adoption of updated ceasefire measures would help improve the process of verifying and recording ceasefire violations.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who did not agree with the results of the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. But even after the adopted ceasefire agreements, the parties to the conflict continue to firefights.