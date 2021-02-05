On February 5, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, promised to raise the issue of the past Russian Donbass integration forum at its next meeting.

“I will raise this question (about holding the forum – Ed.),” He said on the air of the Ukraine TV channel, answering the question of the co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Yuriy Boyko, whether he, as the head of the Kiev delegation, groups, for which the forum “Russian Donbass” was held.

The integration forum “Russian Donbass” was held on January 28 in Donetsk. It presented the doctrine of the same name, which presumably will form the basis of the state policy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). The document says that the future of the region is associated with Russia, as with the historical homeland for Donbass.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the name of the forum, stressed that it was “absolutely normal”, but the question of integrating Donbass into the Russian Federation is not worth it. At the same time, Moscow takes a consistent position on the protection of the Russian population of Donbass.

The Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup in 2014. Negotiations on the settlement of the situation are being conducted within the framework of the trilateral contact group in Minsk (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), as well as in the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine). At the same time, Moscow regularly points out that Kiev is not fulfilling its obligations both at the Normandy summit in December last year and within the framework of the Minsk agreements.